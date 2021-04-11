NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics will begin their three-game road trip against the Denver Nuggets, but they could be missing three of their key players.

Both Jaylen Brown (left knee soreness) and Jayson Tatum (non-COVID illness) have been deemed questionable for Sunday’s game in Denver. Brown has found himself on the injury report for the same ailment in the past few weeks.

We already knew Evan Fournier wouldn’t play as head coach Brad Stevens revealed he wouldn’t travel with the team on the road trip due to the league’s Health and Safety protocols.

Fournier’s lack of travel also means he will not play against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday or the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

Obviously, not having Tatum, who is coming off a career-high 53-point performance in Friday’s win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, or Brown would be far from ideal for Boston. It appears, however, that Kemba Walker will play after playing a season-high 39 minutes is the overtime win Friday.

Celtics-Nuggets is set to tip off at 3 p.m. ET.

