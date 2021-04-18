Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, On Celtics Injury Report Ahead Of Bulls Tilt

NESN Logo Sign In

Amid the Boston Celtics’ exciting six-game win streak, five players are listed on their injury report ahead of a Monday night matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

Among them are star wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, as well as starting point guard Kemba Walker.

Walker is the latest addition to the list with an illness not related to COVID-19, which is what kept Brown out of the win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Both Brown and Walker are listed as questionable to face the Bulls.

Tatum also is new to the injury report after a 44-point battle against Stephen Curry. He’s probable to play, but dealing with a left ankle impingement.

As anticipated, Evan Fournier and Robert Williams remain out. Celtics coach Brad Stevens provided positive updates on both players Saturday.