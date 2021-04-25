Dale Earnhardt Jr. Iffy On Bubba Wallace’s Aggressive NASCAR-F1 Idea

NESN Logo Sign In

Would you be willing to attend a Formula One race, then drive roughly an hour to attend a NASCAR race on the same day?

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. clearly would be up for it. But Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a different story.

F1 last week announced the addition of a race outside Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium to its 2022 calendar. However, the exact date of the Miami Grand Prix has not been determined. Likewise, NASCAR has yet to announce the date for next year’s Cup Series regular-season race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, which is about an hour drive from the home of the Dolphins.

So, Wallace proposed a solution: an F1-NASCAR doubleheader.

Check out this tweet from the 23XI Racing driver: