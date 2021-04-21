Julian Edelman Explains Why He Had ‘No Problem’ Retiring From NFL

NESN Logo Sign In

Perhaps Julian Edelman — with more rehab and training — still could go out there and be a somewhat effective NFL player.

But if the Patriots legend isn’t capable of being at his best, he seemingly has no interest in taking to the gridiron.

Edelman last week announced his NFL retirement after 12 seasons, all with New England. During a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, the now-former wide receiver explained why he’s at ease with his decision to hang up his cleats.

“I’m not gonna go out there and try to play… where you look like a bobblehead out there, like a 36-year-old old guy lacing up the knee brace, the back brace,” Edelman said, as transcribed by WEEI. “I don’t want to have that. I don’t want to look like that, I respect the game too much, it’s been too good to me. So it’s one of those things where if I can’t go out there and be the player that I know I am in this league and that I’ve been for a consistent period of time, you know, I have no problem walking away because I enjoyed the time that I did have in this league.”

Based on these remarks from Edelman, Rob Gronkowski might want to lower the percentage chance of the Super Bowl LIII MVP reuniting with a few of his former Patriots teammates in Tampa Bay.