Ten Takeaways From Julian Edelman’s ‘Pardon My Take’ Appearance

“We definitely had some times and some moments where he would just look at me and we would do something completely that we weren’t supposed to do,” Edelman said. “And the coaches used to get on us all the time like, ‘I know you guys are doing what you guys do, and we can’t say anything because you guys execute it.’ Coaches get mad with that kind of stuff.

“There would be a couple times where (Brady) would give me a signal where it would be a quick out, and I knew he saw that I couldn’t run a quick out here because there’s nothing there, and I knew he saw that we were backside and a slant would be wide open. I would just run a slant, and this guy would hit me on the slant and we’d go 15, 20 yards out the gate on it. … There would be times where we would just kind of do our own thing.”

3. Edelman’s favorite play from his NFL career? It isn’t the double pass against Baltimore or his circus grab in Super Bowl LI. It’s his fourth-quarter catch in Super Bowl XLIX that resulted in him being run over by imposing Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor.

“I loved the third-and-14 against the Seattle Seahawks when Tom hit me late across the middle and Kam Chancellor put a little heat on me and hit me hard,” Edelman said. “That whole week going into that game, all we kept on hearing was the Legion of Boom, the No-Fly Zone, the this, the that. That was a cool moment when I knew I got (Chancellor’s) best and I was able to get up and go and then make a play in the next couple plays. Like, hey, we’re here to play.

“We may not be the flashy skill-position group, weâ€™re not the Legion of Boom, weâ€™re not this — which, I have nothing but respect for those guys. Those guys were studs — Earl Thomas, Sherm (Richard Sherman), friggin’ Chancellor. But that was one of the things. That was my play that I love. That’s hard-nosed football right there. When I transferred to receiver, it was always, ‘Can you make the catch over the middle?’ And that was the catch over the middle in the biggest moment. That was a fun play.”

Edelman, who went on to catch what proved to be the game-winning touchdown pass one drive later, insisted he didn’t suffer a concussion on Chancellor’s booming hit.

“Everyone thinks I was, but nah, I wasn’t concussed,” he said. “… I definitely got smoked. … I don’t think I had a concussion.”

4. Edelman’s favorite memory, though, was the Patriots’ overtime road win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2018 AFC Championship Game.

“The sheer fact that my generation of Patriots, we never won on the road in the playoffs,” he explained. “… We got beat in Denver twice by Denver (in the AFC title game) — close games, last plays of the game — and to go into Kansas City, which, that place gets rocking and that teamâ€™s a really good team. To go in and get that W against the odds of that game, it was special. Thatâ€™s a special one. The flight home –those are what youâ€™re going to miss, the flights. That was a fun game.”

The Patriots won Super Bowl LIII two weeks later, with Edelman catching 10 passes for 141 yards to earn Super Bowl MVP honors.