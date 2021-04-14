NESN Logo Sign In

Will Liverpool perform another great escape act, or has Real Madrid brought the Reds to the end of their European road?

The teams will play Tuesday at Anfield in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal series. Real Madrid won the first leg 3-1 last, and the Reds must overturn that two-goal deficit in order to progress to the semifinals.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos will miss the game due a calf injury and a positive test for COVID-19.

Liverpool will be without captain Jordan Henderson and striker Divock Origi due to injuries. Long-term absentees Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip also remain on the sidelines.

Here’s when and how to watch Liverpool versus Real Madrid in the United States:

When: Wednesday, April 14, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+ | TUDN.com

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/430711-gini-wijnaldum-reaction-real-madrid-champions-league" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>