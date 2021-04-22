NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have not shared much about their vaccination plan to this point.

But head coach Brad Stevens did offer a small update Wednesday afternoon.

“Many of our team travel party, coaching staff, have been vaccinated,” Stevens told reporters Wednesday, per The Athletic’s Jay King.

The Celtics have had their fair share of problems with COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020. Marcus Smart was the first player to test positive for the virus last spring.

Since then, several other players have entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols designed to protect players and staff from COVID-19 during the 2020-21 season. Jayson Tatum is one of those players, and he still battles side effects after the fact, including the use of an inhaler before games.