Teams Reportedly Believe Patriots Want To Add Picks For Day 2 Of Draft

Everyone wants to know what the Patriots will do during the first night of the 2021 NFL Draft, and rightfully so. New England owns the 15th overall pick, and what they wind up doing with it is a fascinating storyline.

Just don’t forget about Day 2.

Teams believe the Patriots would like to add at least one pick for either the second or third round, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported Monday. New England forfeited a third-round choice (77 overall) as part of its punishment for videotaping the Cincinnati Bengals sideline in 2019. Consequently, the Patriots currently are set to wait 50 spots after making a selection with the 46th overall pick in the draft.

Here’s Giardi’s report:

As of rt now, the #Patriots will go 50 selections between rounds 2 and 3 (46 in the 2nd, 96th in 3rd). There is a strong belief in certain circles league-wide that is something the team would like to rectify. Lot of good players will fly off the board in that window. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 26, 2021

So, how might Bill Belichick accomplish this goal?