Teams Reportedly Believe Patriots Want To Add Picks For Day 2 Of Draft

Everyone wants to know what the Patriots will do during the first night of the 2021 NFL Draft, and rightfully so. New England owns the 15th overall pick, and what they wind up doing with it is a fascinating storyline.
Just don’t forget about Day 2.
Teams believe the Patriots would like to add at least one pick for either the second or third round, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported Monday. New England forfeited a third-round choice (77 overall) as part of its punishment for videotaping the Cincinnati Bengals sideline in 2019. Consequently, the Patriots currently are set to wait 50 spots after making a selection with the 46th overall pick in the draft.
Here’s Giardi’s report:
So, how might Bill Belichick accomplish this goal?
Obviously, he could package mid- and late-round picks to move up. Belichick also could trade players currently on the roster or future picks. He could do some combination of all of those things.
But what about the 15th pick?
Multiple reports Monday indicated New England wants to trade up in the first round to take its quarterback of the future. Obviously, that’s fun to think about. However, it would be so Patriots for them to trade down in the third round while also acquiring a third-round pick to recoup the one they forfeited over a cheating scandal.
Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard actually has the Patriots doing just that in his latest mock draft.
Thankfully, these many questions finally will have answers within the next week.