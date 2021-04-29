Patriots Rumors: Latest On Possibility Of Jimmy Garoppolo Reunion

NESN Logo Sign In

Don’t expect the Jimmy Garoppolo rumors to suddenly die down.

Wednesday’s was mired with conflicting reports about the San Francisco 49ers’ plan for the quarterback. There was talk of his deal getting restructured, perhaps with a trade to the Patriots in mind, then as recently as this morning there was chatter about the 49ers just keeping Garoppolo.

The reality is that nobody knows for sure. But Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard dropped an interesting nugget on Twitter the morning of the draft.

No. Patriots are fine rolling with what they have (don't kill the messenger), or waiting for 49ers to inevitably release Jimmy at some point. https://t.co/6QjaOsJsy9 — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) April 29, 2021

Garoppolo getting released does, in fact, seem inevitable. The 49ers traded up to the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, and they obviously did it with the intent of picking a quarterback. Garoppolo simply is making too much money to not be considered a team’s bona fide starter.

Time will tell, but it’s undoubtedly going to be an interesting few days around the NFL.

