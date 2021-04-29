This Patriots Hype Video Will Get You Fired Up For 2021 NFL Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots — barring a trade out of the first round — will welcome a new member to their organization Thursday night.

Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft is surrounded by intrigue. Who will the San Francisco 49ers select with the No. 3 overall pick? How many quarterbacks will be selected inside the top 10? Will the Patriots make a power play for one of those top signal-callers?

Those storylines and more surely have football fans all sorts of fired up for the opening round of the draft. But if you’re looking for an added boost of excitement, this hype video shared by the Patriots’ official Twitter account Thursday morning should do the trick.

New England currently is slated to make its first pick at No. 15. However, multiple reports suggest Bill Belichick and Co. will choose a player at a different spot.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images