Could Jimmy Garoppolo actually be headed back to the New England Patriots?

It certainly seems the San Francisco quarterback could be on the move seeing how the 49ers have made it very clear they will be selecting a signal-caller (likely Mac Jones or Trey Lance) with their No. 3 overall pick in Thursday’s NFL draft.

And while Garoppolo presents a good option for any team needing a starting caliber quarterback, like the New England Patriots, the 29-year-old does present a bit of a hiccup with his contract. Garoppolo is under team control for two years, through the 2022 season, and has cap hits of $26 and $27 million, respectively.

One could assume perhaps that means a team wanting to trade for Garoppolo would like him to rework his deal.

That was reported to be taking place Wednesday, according to Boston media personality and NESN’s own Dale Arnold.