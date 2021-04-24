Red Sox Notes: Here’s Real Reason Boston Topped Mariners On Friday

“Defense is important,” Cora said during his postgame press conference. “That was a great play by Bogey, a great turn by Christian (Arroyo) and then a big swing by Xander right away (in the bottom of the inning).”

Alex Verdugo also was on point with both his bat and his glove. On top of his third three-hit outing of the seasons, the 24-year-old made his league-leading third assist in the fifth to get Seager out at third for the final out of the inning.

Again, Cora found lots to like.

“He had a great game,” Cora said. “The first play of the game, he put the ball on the money at second base. Christian, he just didn’t catch the ball. He saw Seager right there, and he put it right on the money.

“He’s gaining confidence in his game offensively. You look at the last at-bat and he was up to .320, getting on base (and) hitting lefties. That was a tough lefty today and he put a good swing (on it) right away. So, we like Alex the way is playing.”

Pulling out a win like this is just another great example of Boston’s resilience this season. But as Cora noted, it also highlighted exactly where work must be done to improve.

“That was a grind,” Cora said. “We’ll take it. You know, we’re not going to complain about wins. But we had to grind that one out. … I think offensively, we talked about it earlier today, we had chances to put them away, we did not and that’s a good baseball team over there.”

The Mariners will not be the only good baseball team Boston will have to face, too. So while this team has shown glimpses of the 2018 squad’s greatness, there still is work to be done.

(Plus, there still are 141 games left on the Red Sox’s regular-season slate.)

Here are some more notes from Friday’s Mariners-Red Sox game: