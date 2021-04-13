Watch Hunter Renfroe (Barely) Hit First Homer In Red Sox Uniform

Hunter Renfroe is on the board.
The Red Sox outfielder took J.A. Happ deep Tuesday afternoon for his first home run in a Boston uniform. The solo shot, which bounced off the top of the center field wall, gave his team their first run in Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins.
Take a look:
Renfroe struggled to begin his Red Sox career. Perhaps finally going yard will help him turn a corner.
If he can settle in at the plate, Renfroe has an opportunity to provide legitimate power near the bottom of Boston’s lineup. He struggled in 2020, but averaged 28 homers per season the previous three years.