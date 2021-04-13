Watch Hunter Renfroe (Barely) Hit First Homer In Red Sox Uniform

NESN Logo Sign In

Hunter Renfroe is on the board.

The Red Sox outfielder took J.A. Happ deep Tuesday afternoon for his first home run in a Boston uniform. The solo shot, which bounced off the top of the center field wall, gave his team their first run in Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

Take a look:

Snow homers hit different. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/RScHyo2CVz — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 13, 2021

Renfroe struggled to begin his Red Sox career. Perhaps finally going yard will help him turn a corner.