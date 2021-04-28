Seahawks Believe They’re In ‘Fantastic Place’ With QB Russell Wilson

NESN Logo Sign In

Things between the Seattle Seahawks and Russell Wilson appeared to get pretty rocky this offseason.

But it sounds like the two parties have smoothed it over.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll even thinks the team is in a “fantastic place” with Wilson at the moment.

“There was some stuff that was said that had to be dealt with, and it has been,” Carroll told reporters Wednesday, per ESPN. “So Russ is in a great place right now, and he’s been in a great place throughout the offseason. We have communicated throughout all of the things just like I always have.”

Wilson’s camp reportedly was not happy with the quarterback’s lack of protection in recent seasons, leading to copious trade rumors in the last three months. Wilson even believed the team had taken calls on him at one point.