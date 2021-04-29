NESN Logo Sign In

After a year of doing the NFL draft remotely, the New England Patriots and all 31 teams are back doing business where they’d prefer: at their team facility.

Bill Belichick, you’ll remember, did the 2020 NFL Draft from his home on Nantucket, Mass., which resulted in the cameo from his dog, Nike.

Belichick and Co. will be back in Foxboro for this year’s draft, though, and the Patriots on Thursday morning shared a look inside their war room for the event.

After a year on Nantucket, it's good to be back at @GilletteStadium for #PatsDraft. pic.twitter.com/XCGqXFppO1 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 29, 2021

The first round of the draft will begin at 8 p.m. ET. Barring a move up or down (both are considered possible), the Patriots are slotted to pick at 15th overall.

