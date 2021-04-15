Why CT Sun Are Totally Fine With Lack Of Early Picks In 2021 Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 WNBA Draft is Thursday, but the Connecticut Sun are without a first-round pick.

That might sound concerning to some, especially with Alyssa Thomas likely out for the season due to injury. But the Sun do not seem concerned whatsoever.

After all, DeWanna Bonner wouldn’t be with Connecticut had the team not given up its first-round pick for the year.

“We were ecstatic to be able to acquire DeWanna in that trade,” Miller recently told reporters, via Sun reporter Kip Helt. “When you have the opportunity to acquire a proven champion, a decorated veteran in this league that is still considered one of the top 15 players in the world, we would do it again tomorrow.”

Connecticut will make its first selection with the No. 20 pick in the draft Thursday night and will follow that up with the No. 21 pick. The team also owns the No. 30 pick in the third round.