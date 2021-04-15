Why Siren Started Blaring During Middle Of Red Sox-Twins Game

NESN Logo Sign In

If you were just relaxing and watching the Boston Red Sox game against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, only to now have your ears start bleeding, you can thank the National Weather Service.

During the top of the fifth inning of the Red Sox-Twins game, there was a brief pause as a siren blared throughout the park. It was impossible not to notice and, it turns out, it was planned.

The NWS Twin Cities tweeted out they were testing their tornado warning siren to make sure it worked.

A test tornado warning is now in effect at 145 pm. Remember to plan ahead now for where you would take shelter. Another drill will be at 645 pm. Remember these are just tests for awareness week. https://t.co/uVXh21AZ44 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) April 15, 2021

Yeah, guys. It works!