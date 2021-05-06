NESN Logo Sign In

The Green Bay Packers have an Aaron Rodgers problem they need to resolve, that much we know.

What we don’t know, though, is how that problem became one of the biggest stories in sports.

ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news a week ago, hours ahead of the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Schefter’s report set off a domino effect of reporting, detailing Rodgers’ problems with the Packers. According to many well-connected people, including Schefter, it’s likely Rodgers has played his final game under center in Green Bay.

When Schefter broke the news, it was immediately assumed by many Rodgers’ camp was responsible for the leak (guilty as charged). The symbolism was impossible to ignore. A year after the Packers took Rodgers’ potential replacement, Jordan Love, in the first round of the draft, he returned the favor by blowing up draft night with a bombshell.

It also seemed slightly disingenuous then when Rodgers’ told NBC’s Mike Tirico off-camera at the Kentucky Derby that it was unfortunate the report got out. If Rodgers’ camp leaked it, he’d only have himself and his people to blame. According to Schefter, though, this didn’t come from Rodgers — or the Packers.

“There are people who said ‘Aaron Rodgers wanted this story out the Thursday before the draft,'” Schefter said with a dismissive chuckle this week on his podcast. “Let me tell you something: Aaron Rodgers had nothing to do with this story coming out the Thursday before the draft. Not only did he have nothing to do with this story coming out the Thursday before the draft, but my understanding is he was none too pleased about the story coming out because all it did was shine a light on the relationship between the two sides which is, at best, strained right now. So Aaron Rodgers didn’t want this coming out.”

OK, then, so it was the Packers who put it out then, right? They know Rodgers is as good as gone, so they planted the story to make Rodgers look like the bad guy, eventually softening the blow when they do trade the reigning MVP. That certainly makes at least some sense.