Will similar combinations yield consistent results for the Boston Bruinsagainst the New York Rangers?

The lines and pairings Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy is expected to deploy Saturday afternoon in the matchup against the Rangers will look largely similar to those that helped Boston shut out New York 4-0 on Thursday night.

The top-six Bruins forwards remain entrenched on the two lines.

Charlie Coyle likely will miss a second consecutive game due to an upper-body injury, meaning Jake DeBrusk will continue as the third-line right winger, with Nick Ritchie on the left and Sean Kuraly centering them.

Trent Frederic will play left wing on the fourth line, opposite Karson Kuhlman, and Curtis Lazar will remain at center.

Boston’s defensive pairings will be a little different from Thursday’s, as Matt Grzelcyk moves up to the first from the second to partner Charlie McAvoy, and Mike Reilly goes from the third to second as Brandon Carlo’s blue-line mate. Jeremy Lauzon drops to the third pairing, where he’ll play alongside Connor Clifton.