Do These Clues Point To Bill Belichick’s ‘Heir Apparent’ With Patriots?

Are the New England Patriots grooming Matt Patricia to eventually succeed Bill Belichick as head coach and general manager?

The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin floated the theory Saturday on WEEI’s “The Ken and Curtis Show,” pointing to Patricia’s evolving role since rejoining the organization this offseason.

“I was the first to report that Matt Patricia was the one that signed Cam Newton’s contract,” Volin said. “Well, I’ve been able to get every contract that they’ve done this offseason — Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Nelson Agholor, etc. Patricia’s signature’s on every single one of them. He is now the lead contract negotiator for the Patriots.”

This doesn’t necessarily mean Patricia is pulling the strings in Foxboro. As Volin noted after talking with a “couple of team sources” and a “couple of people outside the league,” it’s not unusual for others within an organization who aren’t the GM to have their signatures on contracts.

Belichick still is the one making the shopping list and buying the groceries. Patricia, it seems, is just pushing the cart through the checkout aisle, finalizing contracts as part of the Patriots’ effort to split up responsibilities previously held by Nick Caserio, who left his position as New England’s director of player personnel this offseason to become the Houston Texans’ general manager.

That said, Patricia’s involvement in contractual matters is notable, especially since it coincides with him being an active participant in the Patriots’ NFL draft preparation. While it’s difficult to say how much power Patricia actually has in his current “consultant” role, it’s clear he has fingers on a lot of different tasks.