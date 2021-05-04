NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are headed to the Stanley Cup playoffs, but head coach Bruce Cassidy knows this is just the first step.

The Bruins defeated the New Jersey Devils on Monday night to clinch one of four spots available in the East Division. It’s the fifth straight season Boston will see postseason action. And even though Cassidy is proud of his team for what it has accomplished, the knows there still is an ultimate goal to be met.

“You play for an opportunity to play for the Cup. Weâ€™ve accomplished the first part of that,” Cassidy said after the game. “As for the challenges, there were some, for sure. I think every teamâ€™s gone through them. We had our share of adversity, COVID rescheduling and injuries, using different people. The positive side of that is you learn a little bit about guys. They get thrown into situations where they gotta step up. With goaltending, we saw a lot in the back, maybe not as much up front, but certainly other areas. And we came out of it OK. I think weâ€™re starting to play some really good hockey now. â€¦ Weâ€™re playing the right way. I think guys are preparing themselves for how you need to play in May and June and hopefully July.”

The Bruins moved ahead of the New York Islanders for third place in the East Division, and know every game still matters in order for seeding purposes.

Boston has another chance to lock up two points Tuesday night against the Devils.

