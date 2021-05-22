NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins took a 3-1 lead in their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with a 4-1 Game 4 win over the Washington Capitals on Friday night.

Here are some takeaways, thoughts and analysis from Game 2.

— The officials got the ruling on the Dmitry Orlov hit wrong. What the right call was, obviously, is up for debate. Two minutes was not enough, though.

However, the thought here is that it wasn’t a malicious play from Orlov. What Andy Brickley said in the moment on the NESN broadcast was exactly right: Orlov didn’t have the angle.

Orlov was skating the other way when Miller made his move, so he was going to the left and Miller the right. Where the Caps defenseman made his mistake was trying to go for the hit. Orlov seemed like he was attempting to stop on a dime, then lurch forward to take the body, which is an incredibly difficult maneuver to make at full speed. No wonder he ended up in the air and connecting with Miller on an ugly hit.

So, was what Orlov doing dirty? Not intentionally. Was it stupid? Absolutely.

— As for what happens now with the Bruins’ defense, it depends on how Miller is feeling. Should he be cleared for Sunday’s Game 5, he will be in the lineup.