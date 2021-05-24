Trent Brown Has Message For Julio Jones About Joining Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Julio Jones set the football world ablaze Monday when he confirmed he wanted to leave the Atlanta Falcons during a phone with Shannon Sharpe on FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed.”

Jones reportedly requested a trade from the Falcons a few months back and the team is listening to offers.

The drama has been strong all of Monday with fans taking to Twitter to tag Jones and tell him to come to their respective teams. It was more than fans who got in on the action, though, as Trent Brown tried to recruit the wide receiver to the New England Patriots.

“Come be a PATRIOT??@juliojones_11,” the Patriots offensive tackle tweeted.

Jones already ruled out the Dallas Cowboys as a potential suitor, so we can cross that team off the list. But it would make sense for the 32-year-old to come to New England.

We’re sure this saga is far from over.