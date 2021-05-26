Bruins Injuries: Updates On Defensemen Jeremy Lauzon, Kevan Miller

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are down a pair of defensemen as they await the start of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Jeremy Lauzon and Kevan Miller both departed the Bruins’ first-round series win over the Washington Capitals with injuries and never returned.

Lauzon sustained his injury in Game 1, while a high Dmitry Orlov hit in Game 4 ended Miller’s series.

But Lauzon returned to practice Wednesday at Warrior Ice Arena, and B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy afterwards had updates on both Lauzon and Miller.

“I don’t know (if Lauzon is clear for Game 1), depending on when we start,” Cassidy said over Zoom. “He has to get through today, he’s still in a red jersey. But he’s with us in a red jersey, so, again, that next one will be a normal-colored jersey and he’ll have to take contact, make sure he’s feeling good to go, and then go from there.

“But it is mid-week, so that’s a good sign. I don’t know when we’re going to start, let’s assume it’s somewhere during the weekend, that gives him another three or four days. So, he’s trending very well. Will he be ready for Game 1? I don’t know, I’ll probably get a better update Friday when he’s been through a few more of these practices.”

Regarding Miller, Cassidy said: “I didn’t see him this morning. He’s been in the last couple days. So, he’s feeling better but he’s not able to participate yet. Obviously, until he gets on the ice, tough to predict when he could join us.”