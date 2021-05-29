CT Sun Wrap: Connecticut Bounces Back, Outlasts Mystics In 86-81 Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun on Friday night proved it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.

The Sun didn’t find the bottom of the net until nearly halfway through the first quarter against the Mystics. But after collecting itself and finding a groove, Connecticut turned the Eastern Conference showdown into a back-and-forth affair and ultimately prevailed with an 86-81 win at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Jonquel Jones led the way for the Sun with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while DeWanna Bonner (17 points, 11 rebounds) also posted a double-double. Washington’s loss was to no fault of Tina Charles, who logged a game-high 29 points.

With the win, the Sun improved to 6-1, while the Mystics dropped to 2-4.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Jasmine Thomas

SG: Briann January

SF: DeWanna Bonner

PF: Brionna Jones

C: Jonquel Jones

BENCH BOOST

It was a frustrating start for the Sun, who missed their first six shots of the contest and also were hit with a Jonquel Jones technical foul less than two minutes in. But Connecticut was able to weather Washington’s storm thanks in large to DiJonai Carrington. The reserve guard poured in eight points, which helped the Sun limit the Mystics’ lead to only four after one frame.