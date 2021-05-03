Do Davante Adams’ Cryptic Posts Hint To Aaron Rodgers-Packers Fallout?

NESN Logo Sign In

Whatever is going on between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, it looks like one of the quarterback’s teammates is on his side.

At least, it does if you’re reading as much into Devante Adams’ social media posts as we are.

Since the night of the 2021 NFL Draft last Thursday, where rumors about a disgruntled Rodgers wanting out of Green Bay dominated storylines entering the selection show, speculation has lingered that he won’t be a Packer by the end of the offseason.

Addressing the situation after the draft, general manager Brian Gutekunst insisted the Packers will not be trading the signal-caller. But it sure feels like Adams thinks he could have caught his last pass from Rodgers.

“Gotta appreciate what you got while ya got it!” Adams on Monday wrote on Twitter, insinuating as much.

Gotta appreciate what u got while ya got it! — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) May 3, 2021

But it didn’t stop there.