How Robert Kraft Feels About Patriots’ QB Room With Mac Jones In Fold

It wasn’t long ago that Patriots owner Robert Kraft was weighing in on New England’s quarterback room headlined by Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham.

Kraft, you may recall, defended Newton’s 2020 production as he cited the lack of offensive weapons and an early-season COVID-19 diagnosis. Kraft also expressed his doubts on if Stidham ever received a fair shot at the starting job.

Fast forward about six weeks and Kraft’s Patriots now have a new quarterback. And it’s someone head coach Bill Belichick certainly hopes can turn out to be a franchise cornerstone: Mac Jones.

“We’re excited to have (Mac Jones), but I’m excited to have Cam Newton, too,” Kraft told TMZ on Friday afternoon.

Kraft, however, wouldn’t take the bait when he was asked about who will be starting behind center when the 2021 campaign begins.

“I pay Bill Belichick a lot of money,” Kraft told TMZ. “He can decide that.”

Jones, as you know by now, was selected No. 15 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Belichick has flat out said Newton will be the starter heading into the season until someone plays better than the 2015 NFL MVP.