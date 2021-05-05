NESN Logo Sign In

John Means did something that hadn’t been done by an individual pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles since 1969.

Means struck out 12 in a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon. Jim Palmer was the last solo pitcher to throw a no-no for the O’s.

The Mariners had just one baserunner who reached on a wild pitch. Means did not give up a walk and threw 79 of his 113 pitches for strikes.

The moment that will live in Orioles lore.



The magical @JMeans25. pic.twitter.com/zjelSD6GZv — Baltimore Orioles ? (@Orioles) May 5, 2021

This marks the third official no-hitter this season. Madison Bumgarner threw an unofficial one in a seven-inning doubleheader for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images