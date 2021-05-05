John Means Throws No-Hitter For Orioles Against Mariners With 12 Strikeouts

John Means did something that hadn’t been done by an individual pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles since 1969.

Means struck out 12 in a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon. Jim Palmer was the last solo pitcher to throw a no-no for the O’s.

The Mariners had just one baserunner who reached on a wild pitch. Means did not give up a walk and threw 79 of his 113 pitches for strikes.

This marks the third official no-hitter this season. Madison Bumgarner threw an unofficial one in a seven-inning doubleheader for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

