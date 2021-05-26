NESN Logo Sign In

Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement Wednesday, and it led to an outpouring of congratulatory messages and well wishes from those around the National Football League.

Vinatieri, who spent his first 10 seasons with the New England Patriots prior to another 14 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, retires as the league’s all-time point scorer. The 48-year-old scored 2,673 points for the Patriots and Colts.

The right-footer Vinatieri was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and a first-team All-Pro honoree three times. He made a number of highlight-reel kicks that Patriots fans won’t soon forget.

Former Patriots, including Julian Edelman, were among those to offer their remarks.

See you at the old folks home bubs. Congrats on the career @adamvinatieri #MrClutch https://t.co/eokaqPCPCK — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) May 26, 2021

One of the best to ever do it!



Congrats on an amazing hall of fame career @adamvinatieri! pic.twitter.com/Yjm9ceqxAt — Joe Andruzzi (@Andruzzi63) May 26, 2021

The Colts organization and Indianapolis teammates did much of the same.