The Lakers and the Suns will square off Tuesday night in Game 2 of their first-round NBA playoffs series.

Phoenix held off Los Angeles on Sunday for an impressive Game 1 victory. LeBron James tried to flop his way to a win, but his theatrics ultimately weren’t enough.

Game 2 between the Lakers and Suns is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET. TNT will handle the broadcast.

Here’s how to watch the game online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, May 25 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Streams: TNT

