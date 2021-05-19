Patriots Fill One Of Remaining Roster Spots By Signing Long Snapper

NESN Logo Sign In

You can never have too much depth, even at long snapper.

The New England Patriots signed free-agent long snapper Wes Farnsworth on Wednesday, his agent Brett Tessler tweeted. The Patriots’ top long snapper, Joe Cardona, is signed through the 2022 season.

Farnsworth previously spent time with the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound Nevada product went undrafted in 2019. He has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game.

Farnsworth is an impressive athlete for a specialist. He registered a 39-inch vertical leap with a 10-feet, 5-inch broad jump, 4.29-second short shuttle, 7.37-second three-cone drill and 4.79-second 40-yard dash at his pro day in March 2019.

The Patriots have 89 players on their 90-man roster but still have two remaining available spots since New England received an exemption for fullback Jakob Johnson, an international pathway program player.

Another spot will open up when the Patriots officially process safety Patrick Chung’s retirement. New England now has two long snappers and three kickers — Nick Folk, Roberto Aguayo and Quinn Nordin — on its 90-man roster.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images