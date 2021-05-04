NESN Logo Sign In

David Andrews seems to feel similar to many New England Patriots fans midway through the NFL offseason.

The Patriots, who went out and splurged in free agency before just putting the finishing touches on a 2021 NFL Draft class which includes a potential franchise quarterback in Mac Jones, have provided much-needed excitement after a disappointing 2020 campaign.

Now, as Andrews noted during a video conference with reporters Tuesday, it’s just counting down the days until the Patriots get to put it together between the lines.

“I was excited to see some of the improvement we were making and some of the guys we were bringing in,” Andrews, who re-signed on a four-year contract, told reporters, per the team. “I’m definitely excited for what we’re doing. Met a lot of the new guys. Excited to get the chance to actually get out and practice with them and play football with them. That’s what weâ€™re all here for is to play, so hopefully we get to do that soon.”

The Patriots, who went 7-9 last season, improved across the board while adding depth at positions of need.

“We made a lot of improvement on paper and that’s definitely part of it,” Andrews added. “Now we have to become a football team. We have to work together. Learn to work together, because obviously there’s going to be a lot of new faces, and just become a team and start putting it together here. That’ll build through the offseason and obviously into training camp. Excited once we get the rookies into the building and start working with them. Just excited to get the whole ball rolling here.”

The Patriots’ offense, as you probably know, made a handful of early signings in free agency with two of the top tight ends — Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry — a pair of receivers — Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne — along with trading for offensive tackle Trent Brown and re-signing former Patriot lineman Ted Karras. (Andrews on Tuesday shared a hilarious reaction to seeing Brown back in the confines of Gillette Stadium, too.)