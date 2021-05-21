Red Sox Vs. Phillies Lineups: Danny Santana Makes Season Debut

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have been waiting with bated breath for Danny Santana to be healthy and ready to go.

He’s now healthy and ready to go.

The Sox on Friday are set to begin a three-game set in Philadelphia against the Phillies. Santana, who was signed in March but has been dealing with a foot infection, is done rehabbing in the minors and will crack the lineup for the series opener.

Santana will bat first and play first base, with Bobby Dalbec moving to the bench as a result.

Kiké Hernández also gets the night off, with Alex Verdugo taking over in center field. J.D. Martinez, typically the designated hitter, will play left field.

Marwin González also will start, playing second base and hitting eighth. Michael Chavis sits as a result.

Martín Pérez will be on the mound and, since the game is being played in a National League ballpark, will hit ninth.