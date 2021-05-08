Red Sox Wrap: Boston Takes First Game Of Series 6-2 Against Orioles

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are the first team in Major League Baseball to amass 20 wins this season.

The Red Sox took down the Baltimore Orioles 6-2 at Camden Yards on Friday night in their first of a four-game set.

Eduardo Rodriguez moved to 5-0 after a performance that featured seven hits and two strikeouts, while Boston’s bottom of the order produced runs.

With the win, the Red Sox moved to 20-13, while the Orioles dipped to 15-17.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Win.

This one is self-explanatory. Rodriguez picked up his fifth win, while the Red Sox notched their 20th.