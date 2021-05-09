Tom Brady Honors Wife Gisele Bundchen With Mother’s Day Instagram

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady isn’t stupid: He knows his wife, Gisele Bundchen, is the engine that makes the Brady family go.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback used Instagram on Sunday morning to honor Bundchen with a Mother’s Day-themed Instagram post. Brady, to his credit, does this every year.

“Happy Mother’s Day Gisele,” he wrote in the caption. “You love us and support us like no other. Have a special day!”

Take a look:

So, how did the Bradys celebrate Mother’s Day?

Your guess is as good as ours. However, the safe bet probably is on the family taking their luxury yacht to some enviable location.