What To Watch For In Patriots’ 2021 Regular-Season Schedule Release

Happy schedule release week, New England Patriots fans.

At 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, the NFL will officially unveil the 2021 regular-season schedules for all 32 teams (and, if tradition holds, a large portion of the Patriots’ slate will be leaked beforehand).

Ahead of the big reveal, here’s a quick refresher on the Patriots’ opponents, their most intriguing matchups and some of this season’s top storylines:

PATRIOTS’ OPPONENTS

With the NFL schedule expanding to 17 games this season, New England will play nine contests at Gillette Stadium and eight on the road. (Next season, that will switch, with all AFC teams playing an extra road game.)

Home: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans

Away: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers

MARQUEE MATCHUP

This is an obvious one: Tom Brady returning to Foxboro, Mass., for the first time as a member of the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.