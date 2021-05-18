Why Eduardo Rodriguez Still Has Glove He Threw During World Series

NESN Logo Sign In

You’d think Eduardo Rodriguez would want to forget the home run he gave up to Yasiel Puig in the 2018 World Series, but the opposite is true.

In case you’ve forgotten, let’s jog your memory.

Rodriguez surrendered a three-run homer to Puig in Game 4 of the Fall Classic, allowing the Los Angeles Dodgers to take a 4-0 lead. The Red Sox lefty threw his glove to the mound in disgust, something he was criticized for afterward, despite Boston winning the game and, eventually, the championship.

During a recent conversation with WEEI’s Rob Bradford, Rodriguez revealed he still has the glove, but not because he wants it to serve as a reminder of how far he’s come, or anything like that. No, the 28-year-old is like many of us: He just wants an autograph.

“I still have it,” he said during WEEI’s “2 Minute Grill” segment. “I want to see Yasiel Puig and make him sign it for me. I swear to God, that’s why I have it. I have it at home next to everything from the World Series.

“I really want to see if I can find him one day and make him sign it.”

Fair enough.