ESPN Believes This Patriots Player Most Benefited From 2021 NFL Draft

The Patriots apparently still have plenty of faith in their top draft pick from three years ago.

Isaiah Wynn has yet to truly live up to expectations since New England selected him with the 23rd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Most of this has been due to health. A torn Achilles injury wiped out Wynn’s entire rookie season, and other ailments limited him to only 18 combined games over the past two campaigns.

Nonetheless, New England’s activity over the past few months suggests the organization isn’t overly concerned about Wynn. ESPN actually believes the 24-year-old benefited from the 2021 draft more so than any other player on the Patriots’ roster.

“The Patriots didn’t draft an offensive lineman until the sixth round (William Sherman), which simplified their decision to pick up Wynn’s fifth-year option for 2022 and guarantee him $10.4 million,” Mike Reiss wrote. “Wynn has played 18 of a possible 48 regular-season games, as injuries have created obstacles for him in becoming the player the Patriots hoped they were getting after taking him No. 23 overall out of Georgia in 2018. When healthy, he has been mostly solid at left tackle.”

Should Wynn experience a breakout campaign in the upcoming season, offensive line has a chance to be New England’s clear-cut greatest strength in 2021.

