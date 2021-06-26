Alex Cora Keeping Expectations For Connor Wong Simple In First Start

NESN Logo Sign In

One of the Boston Red Sox’s most fascinating catching prospects will be making his first Major League start Saturday night.

Connor Wong will be in the lineup as the Sox go for a second straight win against the New York Yankees.

Wong was the corresponding call-up when Kevin Plawecki landed on the 10-day injured list. He’s yet to start a game since joining the team earlier this week, but has appeared in one game as a replacement.

But with Sox manager Alex Cora wanting to keep Christian Vazquez with Sunday’s starter, Eduardo Rodriguez, he felt it best to give Wong his first look as a starter Saturday. He’ll catch Nathan Eovaldi, a fellow Houston native.

“Just decided to start him today,” Cora joked in his pregame Zoom press conference with reporters. “He worked out with Nate in the offseason, and Nate threw bullpens with him in the Houston area. Want to keep Eduardo with Christian tomorrow, so just felt like with Nate, he knows him, just felt like today was the day. We’ll see how it goes, hopefully he can go out there and call a good game, put a few good at-bats and help us win the game.”

Wong was acquired in the trade that sent Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 25-year-old was hitting .148 (9-for-61) with three doubles and a home run this season in 16 games with Triple-A Worcester prior to the call-up.

First pitch for Red Sox-Yankees on Saturday is set for 7:15 p.m. ET.