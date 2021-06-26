Ryan Brasier Shares Health Update Three Weeks After Liner To Head

NESN Logo Sign In

Ryan Brasier is making his way back.

The Boston Red Sox relief pitcher has dealt with a number of roadblocks this season, which has prevented him from playing in any MLB or rehab games. He hurt his hand, had a delayed start to his spring training — which he revealed Saturday was due to the death of his father. He then hurt his calf, and in his final outing in Ft. Myers, Fla., for extend spring training, he took a line drive off the head.

“It was my last outing before I came up to Florida before I came to Boston to get some games in Worcester, and I took a line drive right above the right ear,” Brasier said Saturday over Zoom. “Spent a little bit in the hospital. The first week I didn’t do much, just tried to stay in the dark and try to make my head not hurt. There was some ringing and stuff and a cut on the ear and everything, I haven’t done a whole lot over the last few weeks.”

But there was good news Saturday for the veteran reliever, who was up in Boston with the Red Sox ahead of their game against the New York Yankees.

“Going through some stuff, starting to feel more normal. But as far as news goes, they cleared me to play catch and do some physical stuff today for the first time. So, it’s been a long three weeks, I’ve been ready to test it and get back out and hopefully get on track to being back soon.”

Brasier was one of the bright spots out of the bullpen in 2020, holding opponents scoreless in 15 of his final 18 outings. Boston’s relievers have been mostly solid this season, and getting Brasier back at some point would undoubtedly be a welcomed addition.