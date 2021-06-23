Alex Cora Tips Cap To Rays’ Wander Franco After Impressive MLB Debut

NESN Logo Sign In

The Tampa Bay Rays appear to have a superstar in the making in Wander Franco.

Franco dazzled in his Major League Baseball debut Tuesday night at Tropicana Field. The 20-year-old’s first big league hit was a game-tying, three-run home run in the fifth inning of the Rays’ series opener against the Boston Red Sox, and he added a blistering double in the seventh. Franco also flashed the leather, highlighted by his inning-ending, unassisted double play in the top half of the eighth.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has been around MLB for some time, and he’d never seen a reception for a rookie at the Trop like the one Franco received.

“What a good player he is, by the way,” Cora told reporters after the Red Sox’s 9-5 win, per MassLive. “The way he controls the at-bat, for how young he is. This building behind him, I’ve never seen anything like that in this building. For him to slow down the game, they’ve got a special one.”

Cora added: “Obviously, we want to get him out and not have a great week against us. But as far as the baseball world, it’s a big day. The No. 1 prospect in baseball, he’s making his debut. He’s hitting second, playing third in a series that people are paying attention. The future is bright for this kid.”

