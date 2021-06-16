Jazz Vs. Clippers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 5 Online, On TV

The series is tied 2-2

by

The Jazz and the Clippers are set to square off Wednesday in Game 5 of their second-round NBA Playoffs series.

Utah won the first two games of the Western Conference semifinals, but Los Angeles won Games 3 and 4 to even the best-of-seven series. However, the Clippers won’t have Kawhi Leonard on Wednesday and might be without the star forward for the rest of the series.

Will Paul George step up in Leonard’s absence and guide his team to a 3-2 series lead? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Wednesday night’s game between the Jazz and the Clippers:

When: Wednesday, June 16 at 10 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | TNT

More Basketball:

Jazz Vs. Clippers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 5 Online, On TV
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones
Previous Article

Mac Jones ‘Is Going To Be Special’ For Patriots, Trent Brown Says
Boston Red Sox reliever Yacksel Rios
Next Article

Alex Cora Shares How Red Sox Plan To Use Newly Acquired Relief Pitcher

Picked For You

Related