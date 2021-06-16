Jazz Vs. Clippers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 5 Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The Jazz and the Clippers are set to square off Wednesday in Game 5 of their second-round NBA Playoffs series.

Utah won the first two games of the Western Conference semifinals, but Los Angeles won Games 3 and 4 to even the best-of-seven series. However, the Clippers won’t have Kawhi Leonard on Wednesday and might be without the star forward for the rest of the series.

Will Paul George step up in Leonard’s absence and guide his team to a 3-2 series lead? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Wednesday night’s game between the Jazz and the Clippers:

When: Wednesday, June 16 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | TNT