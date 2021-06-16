Mac Jones ‘Is Going To Be Special’ For Patriots, Trent Brown Says

NESN Logo Sign In

Trent Brown has only spent a few short hours on the field with Mac Jones, but he sees big potential in the rookie quarterback.

The Patriots offensive tackle raved about Jones on Wednesday after New England’s third and final mandatory minicamp practice.

“Mac, he’s a young guy, but you can’t really just refer to him as a young guy,” Brown said of the 22-year-old Alabama product. “You can tell he’s been at a place where’s got some coaching. I think he’s going to be special here in the future.”

Brown, who spent the last two seasons with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders, also spoke highly of incumbent starter Cam Newton.

“Cam is a high-energy guy,” he said. “He brings the juice every day. I can definitely get used to that. I enjoy that.”

Newton and Jones handled the lion’s share of quarterback reps during minicamp, setting the stage for what should be a fascinating training camp competition. Newton, who led off every practice period, is the favorite to keep his starting spot, but the highly touted Jones could unseat him with a strong summer.

Brown arrived in Foxboro, Mass., during the final week of organized team activities and participated in all three minicamp sessions. He projects as New England’s starting right tackle.