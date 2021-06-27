Red Sox Fans Will Love Kevin Plawecki’s Take On Chris Sale’s Simulated Game

Sale faced live batters Saturday at Fenway Park

by

With every update on Chris Sale, the buzz within Red Sox nation grows increasingly palpable.

Sale on Saturday faced live batters in a simulated game for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in early 2020. Boston manager Alex Cora was impressed with the left-hander’s efforts, as was backup catcher Kevin Plawecki.

Check out this reaction:

We’ll take his word for it.

The Red Sox still haven’t offered a timeline for Sale’s return to game action, but Cora has maintained he expects the veteran to help the team in some capacity this season. Regardless, the arrow clearly is pointing up as Sale seemingly nears a return.

More Baseball:

MLB Announces All-Star Game Finalists; Here’s Which Red Sox Made Cut
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Previous Article

NFL Rumors: Here’s Mystery Team Tom Brady Ripped During ‘The Shop’
Red Sox manager Alex Cora
Next Article

Red Sox First Pitch: Alex Cora Brings Best Out Of His Players

Picked For You

Related