NFL Rumors: Here’s Mystery Team Tom Brady Ripped During ‘The Shop’

We were convinced Tom Brady was talking about the San Francisco 49ers during his “The Shop” appearance, but we might’ve been wrong.

Ahead of Friday’s season premiere, HBO shared a teaser video featuring a foul-mouthed Brady talking about his free agency experience last year. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback at one directed his ire at a mystery team that NFL fans since have tried to identify.

?One of the teams, they weren?t interested at the very end,? he said. ?I was thinking, you?re sticking with that m??f?-r??

Again, we, like many, thought Brady was talking about the 49ers. And we stand by our rationale.

However, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio on Sunday pointed the finger at a different West Coast team. Check out this excerpt from his report:

In league circles, there’s one team that hasn’t been deeply thrust into the conversation, but perhaps should be: The Raiders. Multiple people with deep connections to the NFL’s matrix have reached out in the past 24 hours to express a belief that the unnamed team was the Raiders. Which, obviously, would make Derek Carr the unnamed “motherf—er.”