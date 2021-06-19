Red Sox Notes: Nick Pivetta Finds Positive Despite Loss To Royals

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta found some positives in Boston’s 5-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Friday night noting how he thought his performance was better than the final result.

Pivetta scattered six hits in five innings of work while allowing three runs on one three-run homer in the third inning.

“Three-run home run basically was the difference for me personally. Just one pitch,” Pivetta said on a video conference after being handed his third loss of the season. “Thought I did a really good job for the most part. Had good feeling for the ball. Battled those guys. Did the best job I could.”

Pivetta certainly did have to battle, perhaps best depicted as the Red Sox did not retire the side in order during any inning. He stranded runners at first and second in the first and fifth innings and a runner at first in the second and fourth.

“Yeah, I think 100 percent it was much better than the result,” Pivetta said. “Like I said, it was just one three-run homer, put a good swing on it. … At the end of the day just got to keep moving forward.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora acknowledged how Pivetta had a good complement of pitches working with a breaking ball, slider and fastball, as well.

Here are some other notes from Red Sox-Royals: