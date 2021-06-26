NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale has that look in his eye again.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher faced live batters Saturday at Fenway Park in a simulated game. The session is the latest step on the comeback trail for Sale, who underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2020.

Check out a few of Sale’s pitches in this video Major League Baseball shared via Twitter.

Chris Sale threw a simulated game against live hitters today ? pic.twitter.com/oidIvQfRNp — MLB (@MLB) June 26, 2021

Sale has been throwing bullpen sessions for a few weeks, and his session against live batters is another milestone. Sale hasn’t pitched for the Red Sox in a game since Sept. 26, 2019, but he and the Red Sox believe he’ll return some time this season and contribute in “meaningful games.”

Boston still hasn’t announced a date for Sale’s 2021 debut, but judging by his ongoing progress, it can’t be too far away.