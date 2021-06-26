Watch Chris Sale Pitch To Live Batter In Simulated Game At Fenway Park

The Red Sox ace takes another important step toward his comeback

by

Chris Sale has that look in his eye again.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher faced live batters Saturday at Fenway Park in a simulated game. The session is the latest step on the comeback trail for Sale, who underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2020.

Check out a few of Sale’s pitches in this video Major League Baseball shared via Twitter.

Sale has been throwing bullpen sessions for a few weeks, and his session against live batters is another milestone. Sale hasn’t pitched for the Red Sox in a game since Sept. 26, 2019, but he and the Red Sox believe he’ll return some time this season and contribute in “meaningful games.”

Boston still hasn’t announced a date for Sale’s 2021 debut, but judging by his ongoing progress, it can’t be too far away.

