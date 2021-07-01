Cam Newton Connects With Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers In Another Instagram

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton has been putting in work with Jakobi Meyers.

The New England Patriots quarterback shared an Instagram video Thursday morning of himself completing passes to his favorite target from last season. The post followed Wednesday’s offering, which saw Newton working out with Meyers and new Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith.

Take a look:

That’s one heck of an outfit to play football in.

Newton and Meyers developed strong on-field chemistry last season, and will look to be even better in 2021, should Newton earn the starting quarterback job over rookie Mac Jones. In 14 games last season, Meyers caught 59 balls for 729 yards and even threw two touchdown passes.