NESN Logo Sign In

You might as well just go ahead and refer to this year’s American League All-Star Team to the Boston Red Sox, because we’re shipping five of them out to Denver this year.

After Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers on Thursday were named starters in Major League Baseball’s 2021 Midsummer Classic, making history as the first shortstop and third baseman in franchise history to do so, they got some company.

On Sunday, designated hitter J.D. Martinez, starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and closer Matt Barnes were named All-Stars as well, with the latter two earning the distinction for the first time in their careers.

Alex Cora told reporters he got to celebrate the news with the entire team pregame Sunday, and what the moment meant to him as a manager.

“One of the coolest days as a manager is to get everybody together and, first things first, to praise the team,” Cora said via Zoom following a 1-0 pitchers duel against the Oakland Athletics.

“We haven’t had too many meetings this year, but just to let him know how proud I am, you know? We got some deserving guys, other guys that didn’t make it, just to let them know how good they’ve been throughout the season. We still got work to do but sometimes you got to take a step back and let them know how good they are.

Boston definitely had other names you could make a case for, like outfielders Alex Verdugo and Hunter Renfroe, who also took part in fan voting. Nick Pivetta, who started Sunday and absolutely dealt in the shutout, as well as a few guys out of the bullpen, could be entertained too.