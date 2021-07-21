NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, among other current and former players, congratulated Giannis Antetokounmpo on Tuesday night after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns to capture their first NBA title since 1971.

“Respect to @Giannis_An34,” Brown tweeted.

Antetokounmpo totaled 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in Milwaukee’s series-clinching Game 6 win, after which he was named NBA Finals MVP.

With thousands of fans chanting “MVP,” the streets of the Deer District reminded the Greek Freak that he has come a long way. Spending all eight years of his NBA career to date playing for the Bucks, Antetokounmpo stayed loyal to the organization and earned himself a well-deserved round of applause from the sports world.

Even Suns head coach Monty Williams stopped by the Bucks’ locker room celebration to personally congratulate the team with his arm around Antetokounmpo’s shoulder. Antetokounmpo’s basketball peers — including LeBron James and Stephen Curry — praised the Bucks forward on social media for his accomplishments.

However, the road to victory wasn’t easy. After suffering what looked like a possible season-ending knee injury, Antetokounmpo fought through adversity and carried his team to one of the most impressive comebacks in NBA Finals history, having trailed 0-2 after two games.